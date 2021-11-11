Need help making housing payments? Apply for this Arizona assistance grant before it's too late

“It’s better to do it sooner than later because once that $197 million is gone, it’s gone," said Tom Simplot, director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizonans struggling to make ends meet are getting a much-needed boost.

There are millions of dollars ready for use in the state’s housing assistance program.

The Arizona Department of Housing’s homeowners assistance fund has $197 million to help eligible Arizonans.

This program is targeting thousands of families in Arizona.. to help them make their payments. The money is set aside to help Arizonans pay their mortgages, internet, utilities, property taxes and other related bills like utilities and HOA fees.

The main goal of the grant is to keep everyone in their homes.

The money comes to Arizona from the U.S. Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

A pilot program is happening right now and the state’s housing department is looking over applications.

To be approved, Arizonans have to be low-income based on the median income in their area. The money has to be used to help save your primary residence and you must have experienced financial hardship related to COVID-19 after Jan. 21, 2020.

“It’s better to do it sooner than later because once that $197 million is gone, it’s gone," said Tom Simplot, director of the Arizona Department of Housing. "And again, first come first serve. Be prepared to find your documentation, go online.”

The funding comes as shelters are filling up around the Valley. The affordable housing crisis is not only making it tough for people to buy homes in Arizona, but it’s also putting extra stress on Valley shelters.

Umom New Day Centers said both their family and women's shelters are completely full. Their waitlist at the family shelter is about 200 families long. Umom said they're seeing a lot of first-time homeless in the Valley. That means, many of the parents and children are either living in their vehicles, on the streets or bouncing from couch to couch until they can settle down.

Umom said this is not a chronic homelessness problem they’re seeing right now. More Arizonans and first-time homeless are finding it impossible to afford rent with rising prices.

Whitney has been staying at the shelter for three months now. She's working to find a job as a prep chef and get into a permanent home with her three children.

"This is a lot more stressful than people let on - it’s hard," Whitney said. "It’s not a walk in the park. It sets off anxiety, depression. There's no stopping it. You’re going to eventually feel something about the fact that you can’t function outside and you can’t get into a place and you start to feel a little bit hopeless.”

The Umom shelter serves 157 families or about 550 individuals every night. People who stay at the shelter work with case managers to find a job, work on life skills and find housing. For many, a shelter like Umom is a last resort. But even that is not an option for families who are waiting up to six weeks to be placed.

Umom Director of Emergency Shelter, Mila Valle, said they’re starting to see more evictions because of COVID struggles.

“First time homeless is huge right now," Valle said. "They lost their apartment due to sickness. Not being able to pay their rent because it increased by so many percentages right now. They’re paycheck to paycheck. This is their only place. Having to wait six weeks to get into shelter is not acceptable.”

Umom said they’re hearing many apartments aren’t expecting to have open space until about February. And they're working to find other solutions to the waitlist problems.

