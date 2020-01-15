Staff at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale are now the first hotel industry employees in Arizona to be trained to identify human trafficking.

The training is part of the Safeguarding All From Exploitation, or SAFE, Action Project aimed at helping prevent sex trafficking in Arizona.

"Oftentimes traffickers use hotels unbeknownst to the proprietors for their illegal enterprise," Michelle Rucker, the outreach and education program manager for the Arizona Attorney General's Office said."

The case of Robert Hood is just one example. Hood is now spending 108 years behind bars, convicted for trafficking a 16-year-old girl around Phoenix.

The girl was eventually rescued from a hotel by detectives.

"We actually, in the prosecution, used records and documents from those hotel stays and traced their trail through the Valley as he put her out on the street to make money for him," Blaine Gadow, the criminal division section chief counsel for the Arizona Attorney General's Office said.

The case isn't the only of its kind, so staff at The Phoenician Resort, Hotel Valley Ho, Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, and Sanctuary Camelback Mountain are all being trained to identify, report and help prevent sex trafficking.

"We want to make sure that these folks know exactly what they can look for. The goal truly is to make sure that if these folks see something that they feel confident enough to say something," Rucker said.

The reality is Arizona is a destination, bringing 45 million visitors to the state last year alone.

The weather, sporting events and conference destination doesn't just bring visitors though -- it allegedly brings human traffickers too, making it important those in the hospitality and hotel industry know the warning signs.

"This is all about money and it's all about power," Gadow said.

"When money is flowing that is when traffickers are also trying to make their money and grow their business," Rucker said.

If you are the victim of human trafficking, or if you believe someone is being held by a human trafficker, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to: BeFree (233733). The National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the United States, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in more than 200 languages.

You can find more resources to get help at 12news.com/factis.

