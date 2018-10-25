TUCSON – Tucson Police Department has rescued a hostage after a suspect barricaded himself in a business Thursday near East River Road and North First Avenue.

According to officials, Tucson Police Department received a call that a man entered a business at 1st Ave. and East River Road and asked an employee in a cubicle for some water. The situation escalated, causing employees to flee the building. One person was taken as hostage.

Police entered the building and rescued the hostage.

The suspect is still barricaded in the building.

Additional #Tucson Police units arriving for a barricaded subject call at an office complex at First Ave. near the Rillito River. One woman was able to get out safely. Male suspect still inside. ⁦@KVOA⁩ pic.twitter.com/8dsPXDCSgR — paulbirmingham (@paulbirmingham) October 25, 2018

Details are limited at this time.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

