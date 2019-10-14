PINEDALE, Ariz. — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of two horses owned by a person in the White Mountains, deputies said.

Ryland Haynes was arrested by Navajo County Sheriff's deputies Friday.

The two horses were shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Pinedale, Ariz.

Haynes is facing charges including disorderly conduct involving weapons and unlawful killing of livestock.

LAST MONTH: Man arrested after 4 dead horses found on property near Winslow

More arrests may be pending. NCSO is working with the United States Forest Service on other investigations they are leading involving the shooting of horses.

FEBRUARY: Four more horses found dead in eastern Arizona, bringing total to 16