Deputies, volunteers and a rescue group worked together to save a horse after he stumbled into a ravine in southern Arizona Sunday.

Video from the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows people pulling the horse from the ditch and getting him on his feet in the Tanque Verde Ranch.

The horse, called Wyatt, is a 2,000-pound draft horse.

"Horses are fight or flight animals so you don't know what's going to happen," a rescuer told KVOA. "This is extremely dangerous to get around the horses that are in those positions because they are scared a lot of times they could be hurt."

The rescue group included Pima County deputies, volunteers from the Southern Arizona Mounted Search and Rescue, and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.

Deputies say Wyatt is doing well.

Tanque Verde Ranch is east of Tucson.

KVOA contributed to this report.