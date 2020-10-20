Horse Fire continues to grow in Prescott National Forest

The Horse Fire has burned 9,162 acres with 21% containment as of Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a Friday newscast.



More than 9,100 acres in the Prescott National Forest have been burned by the growing Horse Fire as of Tuesday morning.

Forest officials said Tuesday that the fire had burned 9,162 acres with 21% containment.

Residents in nearby communities, including Crown King, have been evacuated from their homes since Friday, as more than 300 fire crews try to suppress the fire.

Crews are working to surround the fire and keep it out of Crown King, Minnehaha, Cleator, Black Canyon City, Groom Creek, Ponderosa Park, Walker, Potato Patch, Breezy Pines, Pine Flat, Lookout Mountain, Wilhoit, Wagoner, Walnut Grove and Prescott.

A wildfire in October is unusual for Arizona, as fire season is usually over by now.

But fire officials said this fire season could stretch well into winter because of an almost non-existent monsoon season and unusually warm temperatures and low humidity.

“I’ve never seen conditions like this this time of year," incident commander Cory Carlson said.

"I’ve never seen a large fire on this forest this time of year and I’ve been here 20 years.”

The Horse Fire first sparked around noon on Thursday. Officials said it was human-caused, but the cause is still under investigation.

It is currently burning seven miles northwest of Crown King and 18 miles south of Prescott.

The fire is burning through juniper, chaparral and timber.

It burned actively on Monday in the northeast corner of the perimeter from Blind Indian Creek to Pine Springs drainage. Hotshot crews will work in this area on Tuesday.

Residents in the area will see aircraft used to fight the fire. In Crown King, crews continue to create firebreaks and sprinkler systems are in place in the center of town.

An evacuation center has been set up at Mayer High School, but because of COVID-19, evacuees are not staying there as a shelter. The Red Cross is finding any evacuees hotel rooms.

Mayer High School is located at 17300 E Mule Deer Dr, Mayer, AZ 86333.

The #HorseFire update for 10/20/20 has been posted on Inciweb: https://t.co/u9Bse6XOEG Keep up with the latest by visiting Inciweb, and following @PrescottNF

on Twitter, or U.S Forest Service - Prescott National Forest on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/LdJdyOHQyM — Prescott NF (@PrescottNF) October 20, 2020