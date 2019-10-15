PHOENIX — Honor Flight Arizona started flying WWII veterans to their memorial in Washington D.C. back in 2009. Ten years and more than 2,000 veteran trips later, the nonprofit organization is sending its first Vietnam vets to our nation's capital.

"It is our privilege to honor our Vietnam Veterans, as we have had the privilege of doing for our WWII and Korean War Veterans for the past ten years," Susan Howe, Honor Flight Arizona founder, said in a release.

"It's a long time coming," Jim Marks said from his couch in Mesa.

Marks and his wife Joyce are among the 25 or so Vietnam veterans taking the first flight. They know the trip will come with tears and sad memories of those lost to war, and a visit to the Vietnam Wall is a sobering experience.

Having said that, this couple can't wait for the trip.

"This is an Honor Flight. We want to honor those who died. It's not about us, they gave the ultimate," Joyce said.

If you want to nominate a WWII, Korean War or Vietnam War veteran for a trip with Honor Flight AZ, visit honorflightAZ.org.