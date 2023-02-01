Hobbs vetoes cutting Arizona's rental tax

The governor said she didn't think the legislation ensured that renters would experience financial relief.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed legislation that would have cut Arizona's rental tax, claiming it didn't ensure financial relief for tenants.

Republican lawmakers said they passed Senate Bill 1184 with the intention of offering inflation relief to Arizona residents. But the bill was passed with little support from Democratic lawmakers, making it likely that the governor wouldn't sign the legislation.

"I appreciate the legislature’s interest in addressing rising housing costs, particularly for renters," the governor said in a statement. "For working families faced with ever-increasing rental prices, this proposal just doesn’t fit the bill."

Hobbs said the bill didn't guarantee a financial benefit for renters and could face legal challenges. The governor further objected to SB 1184 appropriating $270 million over the next 18 months, which Hobbs said was "irresponsible" budgeting.

Because the bill would have prohibited cities from levying a rental tax, the legislation attempted to compensate cities by allocating money out of the state general fund.

Several Arizona cities came out in opposition to SB 1184 and some Valley mayors urged Hobbs to veto the legislation.

"Unfortunately, SB 1184 guts a significant revenue source cities and towns use to provide important services including public safety, parks, and libraries," a group of Valley mayors recently wrote in a letter to the governor.

City leaders make decisions reflecting the priorities of our residents. Chandler uses a broad base of revenues to provide quality services at low tax rates. SB1184 removes $10M each year from Chandler and I urge @GovernorHobbs to veto. — Mayor Kevin Hartke (@chandlerazmayor) February 17, 2023





Up to Speed

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.