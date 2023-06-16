Gov. Hobbs vetoes drag show bill

Senate Bill 1026 would have prohibited the government from spending public funds or receiving private funds for a drag show "targeting minors."

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed legislation that would have stopped Arizona from spending public funds on drag shows "targeting minors."

Senate Bill 1026 would have additionally prevented local government entities from accepting private funds for performances in front of juveniles that involve "dress in clothing and makeup opposite of the performers' gender at birth to exaggerate gender signifiers."

Arizona is one of several states where conservative lawmakers have been recently attempting to pass legislation to ban a type of performance they say is inappropriate for children. But Hobbs' control over the veto pen made it unlikely these efforts would succeed in the Grand Canyon State.

The bill passed along party lines in the Arizona Legislature, making it unsurprising that it would be rejected by the Democratic governor.

SB 1026 was one of four pieces of legislation vetoed by Hobbs on Friday that she described as attempts to "criminalize free expression" and "ostracize the LGTBQIA+ community."

"I have made it abundantly clear that I am committed to building an Arizona for everyone and will not support any legislation that attempts to marginalize our fellow Americans," Hobbs wrote in her veto letter.

Hobbs also vetoed the following bills:

Senate Bill 1028: Prohibits adult cabaret performances from taking place on public property or in a place where the person knows the performance could be seen by a minor.

Senate Bill 1030: Requires counties to adopt zoning regulations for adult-oriented businesses.

Senate Bill 1698: Makes it a criminal offense for a parent or guardian to let a minor view an "adult-oriented performance" or to enter an "adult-oriented business."

