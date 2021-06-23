Hiker from Illinois found dead in Grand Canyon

EMS could not resuscitate a 60 year-old-man from Illinois who hiked near the Kaibab Trail.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz — A man from Illinois hiking in the Grand Canyon was found dead on a trail Tuesday afternoon, the national park said.

William Smith, 60, of Oswego, Illinois was found a half-mile below the South Kaibab Trailhead after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point, officials said.

Bystanders started giving CPR to Smith, but park EMS personnel were not able to resuscitate him, officials said.

Officials are launching an investigation into the incident, being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The park said no more information is available at this time.

The hiker's death comes two days after the national park reported the death of another hiker, who officials believe died due to heat. Heat-related deaths continue to increase amid the state's extreme heatwave.

