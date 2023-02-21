Hiker found dead on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

The 56-year-old man was reportedly attempting a day hike to the Colorado River.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was recently found dead on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens in Grand Canyon National Park.

According to a report from the park, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center got the call about an unresponsive hiker on the trail around 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue teams were on the scene within 30 minutes and pronounced the hiker deceased.

The park identified him as a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, who was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.

NPS is investigating the incident alongside the Coconino County Medical Examiner, and authorities said there is no further information to release at this time.

