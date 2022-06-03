Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail, officials say

Melanie Goodine, 41, of Ontario died Thursday on the Bright Angel Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker from Canada died Thursday evening on a trail in Grand Canyon National Park.

Melanie Goodine, 41, of Ontario could not be resuscitated by paramedics after they found the hiker unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail, according to the National Park Service.

The hiker was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day. She went into distress at about 5:45 p.m. and bystanders performed CPR on Goodine before help arrived, NPS said.

The hiker's death is still under investigation and NPS could not yet say exactly how the hiker died.

NPS advises visitors to Grand Canyon to drink plenty of fluids, rest in shade during the heat of the day, watch for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers should travel as light as possible and consider using a hiking stick to relieve stress off their legs. Hikers should try to take a 10-minute break once every hour in order to remove the metabolic waste that can build up in a hiker's legs over long stretches of walking.

NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

More hiking tips can be found here.

Up to Speed