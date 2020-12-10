Hiker dies after falling 100 feet down Sedona trail

Jordan Brashears, a 29-year-old man from Washington, was hiking with two other people in Boynton Canyon when he disappeared.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A man died after accidentally falling more than 100 feet while hiking through a Yavapai County trail, authorities said Monday.

Jordan Brashears, a 29-year-old man from Washington, was hiking with two other people last Thursday in Boynton Canyon, which is located west of Sedona.

Deputies say the hikers were trying to reach the ruins near the east wall of the canyon. The other hikers told authorities that Brashears went ahead of the group and disappeared about a half mile before the Enchantment Resort.

After searching the area, the other hikers reported Brashears missing. Authorities conducted an extensive search on the ground and in the air with a drone and helicopter.

Brashears’ body was discovered at the bottom of the canyon along with his personal belongings scattered through the area.