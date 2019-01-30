Williams Police said just after 7 p.m. Wednesday the suspect is in custody after he was barricaded in a vehicle in a parking lot.

Police in Williams warned the public all afternoon to stay away from the Safeway store after spotting an armed person there.

The Williams Police Department wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that "[t]here is an armed subject that is highly dangerous."

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a release that no shots had been fired and there were no reports of injuries as of 2:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a male kidnapping suspect who has barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the Williams News newspaper. The paper said that SWAT teams were on scene.

The Williams Unified School District was on lockout, meaning nobody could come or go from the school buildings, but operations were normal inside the schools.