Police in Williams have warned the public to stay away from the town's Safeway store after spotting an armed person there.

The Williams Police Department wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that "[t]here is an armed subject that is highly dangerous."

It is not clear if the armed person has fired any shots, or whether police are negotiating with the subject.

Police say the suspect is a male kidnapping suspect who has barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the Williams News newspaper. The paper said that SWAT teams are on scene.

Police have given no further details other than to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story -- we will update as more information becomes available.