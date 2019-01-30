Police in Williams have warned the public to stay away from the town's Safeway store after spotting an armed person there.

The Williams Police Department wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that "[t]here is an armed subject that is highly dangerous."

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a release that no shots had been fired and there were no reports of injuries as of 2:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a male kidnapping suspect who has barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the Williams News newspaper. The paper said that SWAT teams are on scene.

The Williams Unified School District is on lockout, meaning nobody can come or go from the school buildings, but operations are normal inside the schools.

This is a developing story -- we will update as more information becomes available.