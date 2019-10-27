Experts are warning people from Flagstaff through the Mogollon Rim to prepare for gusty winds Sunday.

A cold front could bring winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The affected areas include the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River, Valley, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains / Defiance Plateau and Black Mesa.

That area covers the cities of Flagstaff, Winslow, Holbrook, Springerville, Show Low, Ganado and Window Rock.

The winds could be dangerous if a fire were to start in the region. Be sure to full extinguish campfires. Sparks from a vehicle are also dangerous. Don't drag chains from vehicles and don't park in tall grass. Don't throw cigarette butts out the window or onto the ground.

The NWS warned drivers to take caution driving tall vehicles. Property owners should secure outdoor items like furniture and trash cans.

The cold front could also bring snow to high elevations. The highest accumulation expected is 1 to 2 inches on the Chuska Mountains.