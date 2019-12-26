Sadly (or gladly), Christmas is over and it's time to start thinking about what to do with your tree that's fulfilled its purpose as a centerpiece of your holiday decor.

Cities are giving residents a way to get rid of their trees and give the environment a gift.

Phoenix

The City of Phoenix has more than a dozen locations where residents can recycle their trees and wreaths. Residents are asked to take off all the decorations before dropping them off.

The city wants people to only dispose of trees at the designated locations. You're allowed to drop off up to two trees. If you need to drop off more than two you can use one free load up to 1 ton. You just have to show a city services bill and matching photo ID.

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

For more information call (602) 262-6251 or email cityservicesbill@phoenix.gov

Mesa

The City of Mesa is also offering its residents a chance to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can take their trees to any drop-off location set up throughout the city.

But first, make sure you take off the ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands and nails.

Flocked trees will not be accepted because flocking cannot break down in the environment. Wreaths won't be accepted either because of the metal wiring which can damage the chipping equipment.



Mesa 24-hour drop-off sites will be open Dec. 26-Jan. 19:



Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.)

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St.

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Substation, 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Rd. (enter off of Adobe St.)

Dobson Ranch Park, 2363 S. Dobson Rd.

The Salt River Landfill at Gilbert Road and the Beeline Highway will take residents' trees from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of January. You'll need to show an Arizona license. Curbside pick-up is also available for $23.04.

For more information call (480) 644-6789.

Peoria

Peoria residents will have the option to compost trees until Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave., Paradise Lane entrance)

Walmart (7975 W. Peoria Ave.)

Walmart (21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.)

Sunrise Mountain Library (21109 N. 98th Ave.)

Home Depot (9201 W. Peoria Ave.)

Home Depot (25650 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.)

Lowe's (8497 W. Thunderbird Rd.)

For more information, call 623-773-7431 or email solidwaste@peoriaaz.gov.

Tempe

Trees can be dropped off at the city's compost yard from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week. For more information, you can call Tempe 311 at (480) 350-4311.

Compost Yard, North Rio Road Tempe, AZ 85281 (Intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway)

Gilbert

Tree recycling will take place for Gilbert residents until January 12. Wreaths, snow-flocked trees and artificial trees will not be accepted.

Hetchler Park (Gilbert Soccer Complex) 4260 S. Greenfield Road

Gilbert, AZ 85297

Dec. 25th - Jan. 12th

Hours: 5:30 AM to 10 PM

Nichols Park 700 N. Higley Road

Dec. 25th - Jan. 12th

Hours: 5:30 AM to 10 PM

A to Z Rentals 1313 E Baseline Rd Gilbert, AZ 85233

Dec. 26th - Jan. 4th

Monday - Saturday

Hours: 8 AM to 4:30 PM

(Closed Dec. 29th and Jan. 1st)

Chandler

The City of Chandler will be doing curbside Christmas tree collection until January 17. The service is available to Chandler residents paying for solid waste services.

Customers are asked to put trees at the edge of the driveway before 6 a.m. on the day of their scheduled pick-up day. There will be separate trucks that pick up trees.

Apache Junction

There are two drop-off locations that will be open 24 hours a day until February 3, 2020.

Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd.

For more information contact the Public Works Department at (480) 982-1055.