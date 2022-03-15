Here's where Arizona ranks for states with most UFO sightings

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous Phoenix Lights phenomenon, when many Valley residents reported spotting mysterious objects in the sky.

PHOENIX — Arizona has long been known for its mysterious lights in the sky. Well, the state now has some data to confirm it's a magnet for possible UFO events.

An analysis recently done by the website Outforia found Arizona has the sixth most sightings for unknown flying objects in the country.

The website pulled data from the National UFO Reporting Center and pinpointed some of the biggest hotspots for paranormal activity in the sky.

Arizona has had more than 4,600 UFO sightings, according to Outforia's study.

One of Arizona's most recent sightings involved a circle-shaped object hovering over Queen Creek for about 90 seconds on Feb. 24, according to the national database.

Another recent sighting involved a Tucson resident claiming to have seen six bright orange lights moving across the sky on Feb. 19.

The Grand Canyon State falls far behind California's 15,072 sightings, which was the most counted by Outforia's analysts. Other states that ranked high on the website's list were Florida, Washington, Texas and New York.

The most common type of UFO sighting involves bright lights in the sky, followed by mysterious circle-shaped objects and fireballs.

The study's findings coincidentally were published shortly before the 25th anniversary of the Valley's famous "Phoenix Lights" event.

On March 13, 1997, many Valley residents reported witnessing mysterious lights and objects moving across Arizona's skies.

Residents described seeing orbs of light appearing in a V-shaped formation, sometimes hovering in one place for several minutes or hours at a time.

The U.S. Air Force said the lights were likely military flares dropped during a training exercise at the Barry Goldwater Air Force Range, according to the Arizona Republic.

The strange phenomenon has since been the subject of multiple investigations, documentaries, and has served as the inspiration for multiple horror films.

Fife Symington, who was Arizona's governor at the time, revealed in 2007 he witnessed one of the UFOs during the 1997 event. Symington said in an episode of "UFO Hunters" the U.S. military would not give him information on the bizarre lights.

