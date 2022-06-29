Did you see it? Here's what caused the unusual sunset in the Arizona sky

12 News Meteorologist Jamie Kagol explains the strange-looking "slice" in the Arizona sky.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — If there's one thing Arizonans love, it's a good sunset.

If you've looked outside recently, you may have seen what looked like a "slice" in the summer sky.

If you’re wondering what caused the unusual sunset, we asked 12 News Meteorologist Jamie Kagol to explain.

The answer is quite simple. The sunshine creating the sunset is being blocked by thunderstorms… so basically you are seeing the shadow of the thunderstorm cutting off the sunset (orange).

