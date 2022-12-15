Watch: Video from the International Space Station shows a snowy Grand Canyon

The International Space Station captured a breathtaking view of northern Arizona after a recent winter storm.

PHOENIX — For anyone who's visited the Grand Canyon, the sights are truly breathtaking. From the wildlife to the never-ending canyons, the views are a can't miss.

Even from space.

After a recent winter storm moved through northern Arizona, the International Space Station glided over the Grand Canyon and captured some amazing footage.

The Twitter account, ISSAboveYou, posted video from the ISS on Dec. 14 from 259 miles above the earth's surface.

"Really cool look at our recent snow over northern Arizona from space," NWS Flagstaff said from their Twitter account.

And as you can see from the video below, the view is certainly must-see.

Really cool look at our recent snow over northern Arizona from space! #azwx https://t.co/kjHzNkvJgG — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 15, 2022

Have you visited the snow in northern Arizona? Don't forget to share your photos and videos with us by using the 12News app.

