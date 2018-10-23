A record-breaking Mega Millions prize is up for grabs Tuesday night. But only if you have a ticket, obviously.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $1.6 billion. It's the largest lottery jackpot in the U.S. ever.

That's a whole lot of money and it could go to one lucky winner in Arizona. The last Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday, but no one claimed the big prize.

The drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Arizona time. The deadline to buy a ticket is 6:59 p.m. in Arizona.

The last Mega Millions prize was won on July 24. Eleven California co-workers shared a jackpot of $543 million.

If no one claims the winning number Tuesday, lottery officials say the jackpot will soar even higher.

