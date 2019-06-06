PHOENIX — June is shaping up to be a great month for stargazers. All this month, Jupiter will be so close to Earth that the planet will be visible with binoculars.

The large planet, nicknamed the "Gas Giant," will be at its brightest throughout June during rising at dusk and remaining visible all night, according to NASA. The agency also said Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye during this time.

During Today in AZ, 12 News Photographer Daniel Clark showed off some footage of the phenomena he captured Thursday morning. Clark described how the view is aided by Jupiter's position at opposition.

If you're looking for the perfect date to see Jupiter, June 10 is the perfect date, according to Clark.

Clark also explained that the best time to see Jupiter and even some of its moons would be around midnight. Sunset is also a good opportunity to catch a glimpse of the planet.

