The cost of renting in Arizona seems to be rising higher and higher with no end in sight, leaving potential renters in the dust.

But minimum-wage earners have it especially tough, according to a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Arizonans earning the state's minimum wage—$11 per hour—need to work 71 work hours each week to afford an average-price 2-bedroom home at $1,015.

That's right, a person making minimum wage in Arizona would need to work 1.8 full-time jobs to afford that level of rent and utilities.

And it's not much better for those who want to downgrade: Employees have to work 57 hours per week—or 1.4 full-time jobs—to afford an average 1-bedroom home in Arizona.

The report also found that there is a large wage gap between minimum-wage earners and workers who need to make enough without paying more than 30% of income on housing.

Workers in Arizona need to make $19.52 per hour in order to afford an average 2-bedroom apartment while working a maximum of 40 hours a week. That comes out to $3,383 each month or $40,597 annually.

National Low Income Housing Coalition

But Arizona, which ranked as the 23rd highest housing wage, still doesn't come close to the top spot: Hawaii.

Minimum-wage earners in Hawaii would need to work a whopping 146 hours per week at $10.10 to afford a 2-bedroom rental home at $1,914 monthly.

West Virginia fell on the opposite side of the spectrum. With a minimum wage of $8.75 an hour, employees would need to work 65 hours each week in order to afford a 2-bedroom rental home priced at $742.