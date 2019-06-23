PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from an April 11, 2019 newscast.

With a number of wildfires currently burning across the state, one northern Arizona police department is reminding residents how they can prevent one from starting in the first place.

The Woodbury Fire has been burning for more than two weeks in the Superstition Wilderness, destroying nearly 100,000 acres of land and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes.

Officials believe the blaze was sparked by humans, but the cause is still under investigation.

A 2,525-acre brush fire called the Badger Springs Fire burning near Black Canyon City north of Phoenix forced the closure of the Interstate 17 on Friday. It is also believed to be human-caused.

These fires aren't anomalies: There have been 682 wildfires burning across Arizona so far this year, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department; 641 of them have been human-caused.

The department recently put out an advisory on how residents can prevent starting wildfires.

RELATED: Top 3 wildfire prevention tips you need to know

Drivers should practice safe towing by making sure their towing equipment is adequate for the road and securing their loads and equipment.

Motorists shouldn't let chains or other vehicle parts drag along the roadway, which the department says is one of the leading causes of wildfires along highways.

Checking tire pressure is also important for preventing the start of wildfires, as well as not flicking cigarette ashes or cigarette butts out of them window.

"Taking a few extra minutes to ensure your vehicle and towed equipment is secure and in proper working order can save you time and money over the long run," the department said in the news release.

"And more importantly, it will prevent wildfires and vehicle collisions."

PREVIOUSLY: Woodbury Fire burning over 96,000 acres, 24% contained

PREVIOUSLY: I-17 open in both directions Phoenix to Flagstaff after brush fire forces closures

RELATED: Fire threat remains elevated with dry conditions in forecast