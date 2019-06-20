PHOENIX — Pet parents will do almost anything to keep their furry friends safe, but there are some hazards lurking in your own home you might not know about.

Dr. Brett Cordes of Arizona Animal Hospital shared some summer secrets to pet parenthood with 12 News.

“Heat affects dogs' paws. They can burn their feet in just a few minutes, standing on hot asphalt," Cordes said.

"Just today, we've had three foot problems in dogs."

The second summer safety secret he shared was to plan ahead. Walk your dog early in the morning or later in the evening, when surfaces are coolest.

"It's more than just the feet, it's the whole body. If the dog's temperature increases too much too quick, they can die of heat exhaustion," Cordes said.

"Unfortunately, we see that every year."

Next, he said, protect your pooch with lots of shade and water.

"Have access to a kiddie pool or regular pool, if they have to be outside."

While, in some cases, pools are a smart way to beat the heat, Cordes said owners should be alert while your pup is getting in and out of the pool.

"One way of staying cool is swimming, but they can get hurt by the pool, running around on the concrete, or slipping."

The last summer secret: Recognize signs of heat exhaustion.

"Panting excessively, laying down, looking like they're utterly exhausted," Cordes said.

If you have any question your animal may be in danger, call your vet immediately.