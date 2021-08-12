Hearse driver accused of trying to smuggle people into Arizona

Border Patrol agents reported finding six undocumented people in the back of a hearse Thursday night in southern Arizona.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Border Patrol agents didn't find a coffin when they inspected a hearse driving near the Arizona-Mexico border last week. They instead found six people dressed in camouflaged clothing hiding in the back.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a camera detection system observed the hearse Thursday night driving near Sasabe in an area known for smuggling items and people across the border.

A federal agent stopped the hearse about four miles north of the border and reported finding six undocumented people lying in the back who allegedly admitted to being in the country without authorization.

Two U.S. citizens riding in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling. Their names were not released by CBP.

Border Patrol's Tucson Sector took possession of the hearse.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.