Heading up north for Arizona Snowbowl opening? Here's how to drive safely

PHOENIX — Friday is opening day at Arizona Snowbowl. But before you hit the road for the High Country, are you prepared?

As we know here in Arizona, you never have to travel too far to find some snow.

But before you hit the slopes or take off to visit family, we want to make sure you are safe on the roads.

Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman Doug Nick said, “The first thing is to be aware of the conditions of where it is where you plan to go.”

Arizona’s weather presents quite the dichotomy. The Valley can be mild and sunny, whereas, just north can be frigid and snowy.

Accordingly, the department recommends that drivers travel with a blanket, food, water, medication and a charged cell phone.

“Things that if something goes wrong, and you find yourself in the snow, stranded someplace -- which we obviously would not want to see -- but if you are in those conditions, you want to have those things available to you,” Nick said.

He added that these items could save your life. As for the snowplow, it has a new addition a camera with streaming capability.

“It’s a good thing to have, because the wireless technology is such that we can have these cameras that give a live feed for our field offices,” Nick said.

This tool will help ADOT find and clear treacherous roads quicker.

If you do see a snowplow or encounter weather on the road, "Be aware of your surroundings, slow down...just use common sense," Nick said.

"That’s really the biggest thing. Just use common sense."

Find more of ADOT’s safety tips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.