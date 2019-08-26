PHOENIX — Missing Marine Jesse Conger has his family and loved ones searching for him.

Conger was last seen on Aug. 14, at a Scottsdale apartment where he lived with his girlfriend.

His family said he suffered from PTSD after years in the Marines, serving overseas in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

"I hope it's a what-goes-around-comes-around situation. He rescued people, now he needs to be rescued. I hope someone is there to do it if I can't be—I hope someone is there," said Jesse's father, Dom Conger.

Jesse joined the Marines just like his father, but Jesse went further, becoming a diver for search-and-rescue teams.

"He had done so much more in his service that I can look at and say—and be proud of, but it seemed it came at a terrible price," said Dom.

His family told 12 News that Jesse was social and able to make everyone laugh, but did suffer from depression.

“We want to help you, we want—whatever is going on, we will face it together. We will face it as a family, as a team,” Patricia Conger, Jesse's twin, said.

His girlfriend, Natasha Harwell, said the two days before he disappeared he stayed in bed and did not talk to her. When she came home on Wednesday and Conger was not there, she filed a missing police report.

"When I woke up and he wasn't here, and I thought to myself, 'OK, this is not right,'" Harwell said.

Since then, she has been joined by friends and family searching across Arizona. She left a note on a table in their apartment in case he comes home.

"It just says, 'Jesse, I love you, thank you for coming home to me," Harwell said.

The search has now gone viral, after a tweet from PulteGroup CEO Bill Pulte offering $10,000 to help find the missing man.

The family has been searching with the aid of others on social media and around the various trails.

“Jesse, I love you. I love you so much.” Patricia said.

"Jesse, we love you. We miss you, and we want to help," Dom said.

There is a Google map here where you can see where the family has already looked.

"I want to remain hopeful. I know it doesn't look good, but I want to remain hopeful," Harwell said.

Jesse is 6-foot-2 around 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and the word "Rise" tattooed on his left chest. Family said he left his wallet and keys at the apartment.

He may be driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with Nevada plate 696G03. If you see him, you can contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-1911.

“I don’t think I ever thought I would be alive without my twin brother," Patricia Conger said. "He’s always been with me. I want you to come home Jesse, please come home and I love you."