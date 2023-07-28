Haystacks near Casa Grande expected to burn for next several days

Fire officials warned nearby residents to close windows and doors to their homes while the haystacks burn.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Multiple haystacks near Casa Grande are on fire and may continue burning for the next several days, fire officials warned.

The burning hay was first reported Friday morning near Roughcut Drive and Stampede Way, which is in an area between Eloy and Casa Grande.

The Casa Grande Fire Department said no surrounding buildings are in jeopardy at this time and firefighters are on the scene to monitor the situation.

The four stacks of hay may continue burning for the next several days and residents in the surrounding communities have been advised to keep windows closed and limit HVAC use, according to the Eloy Fire District. Residents with respiratory issues are encouraged to stay indoors.

Haystacks have been known to catch fire through spontaneous combustion if enough moisture builds inside the bale, according to NBC Right Now.

