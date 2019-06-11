The Harris Hawk was shot with an arrow but somehow was able to survive.

We paid a visit to the hawk, who’s rehabilitating at the Arizona Raptor Center here in the Valley to find out why this is one lucky bird.

“This is just unbelievable to me that an arrow would be in a hawk. Most kids really enjoy hawks. I’m hoping it was a child and not an adult,” said Jerry Ostwinkle.

Jerry Ostwinkle said what happened to this female Harris Hawk in Tucson in late October is unconscionable. Someone spotted the bird in their Tucson neighborhood and alerted Game and Fish, which then contacted the Arizona Raptor Center. The organization Ostwinkle co-founded helps birds of prey who are hurt in the wild or by humans.

“The arrow was in a situation where we could literally pull it out. What it did for the bird is because it didn’t require any surgery. It didn’t affect the digestive system. It just has a couple of holes,” said Ostwinkle.

After that, the hawk was transferred to the Raptor Center in Glendale where it will heal up. Ostwinkle is administering antibiotics for 10 days and monitoring its health.

“If it would have gotten shot in the gut it would have definitely died from that,” said Ostwinkle.

Ostwinkle said if the person who shot the Harris Hawk is caught, they could face six months in jail and a $15,000 fine. He said there’s no reason to kill hawks because they eat rats, gophers and rabbits and they aren’t dangerous to humans.

“They’re communal birds. They’re very friendly. People often name them. This is just unbelievable to me that an arrow would be in a hawk," he said.

Ostwinkle says this hawk should be healed in 10 days and be set free to fly once again.

“You see this bird hasn’t moved since its examination. It’s at a very good mindset right now,” Ostwinkle.

Ostwinkle says this is the fifth bird in two months that’s been shot in Arizona. That includes two turkey vultures and three Harris Hawks.

He said if you encounter a bird that is hurt, contact Game and Fish. The department will then put you in contact with the Arizona Raptor Center.