PHOENIX — Reservations for Havasupai and Havasu Falls are available Feb. 1, 2020 after 8 a.m.

These campground reservations will be for arrival dates from March 1, 2020 through the season.

Make an account as soon as possible to be ready for Saturday.

It will cost $375 per person for a four-day, three-night visit, according to the website.