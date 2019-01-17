If you're planning a trip to Arizona's beloved Havasupai and Havasu Falls, then get ready because reservations open Friday.

Campground reservations go on sale Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. for the entire 2019 season which runs from February through November.

All visitors to Havasupai and Havasu Falls are required to make a reservation prior to their arrival.

The reservations sell out quickly. According to officials, the entire 2018 season sold out "almost instantly" on opening day.

For 2019, officials say those planning to purchase a reservation must create an account on the Havasupai Reservations website. Accounts can, and should, be made prior to opening day since reservations sell out so quickly.

What do I need to know before booking a reservation?

According to the website, campground reservations are for three nights and four days.

The reservations are $100 per person per day on weekdays and $125 per person per day for weekends, which start on Friday.

All of the reservations are non-refundable, can't be transferred and are paid in full at the time they are booked.

A reservation is "only valid" if the person whose name is on the reservation is there to check-in at the office in Supai.

"Otherwise, the website says, "the reservation is NOT valid and will NOT be honored."

The campground, which stretches for over a mile on both sides of Havasu Creek between Havasu Falls and Mooney Falls, is a "camp wherever you want" campground, the website says.

PHOTOS: There's no place like Havasu Falls in Arizona