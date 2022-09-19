Arizona hits the gym: We're the 4th most gym-obsessed state in America, says new study

New research into fitness trends and Google searches shows that Arizona is in the top 5 for states that love to feel the burn.

PHOENIX — Arizona just loves to feel the burn, according to one new study. Researchers and experts with Fitness Volt found that we're the 4th most gym-obsessed state in the Union.

The study sampled data from Google Trends for the last 12 months to find search terms frequently used by gym-goers and fitness fanatics.

Those terms were then combined to give each state a total score, and see where they measured up compared to each other.

We made top five, falling just behind Hawaii for our total score.

Out of the gym terms searched in Arizona, our most frequent was 'Pilates near me' according to the survey.

After that, Arizonans are searching 'Gym workout' most frequently, followed by 'Bodybuilding.' Given our warm climate and vast outdoors, it's no surprise that people want to look their best!

Here are the top five gym-obsessed states:

New Jersey California Hawaii Arizona Florida

So if you're looking to start a fitness routine, it looks like you're in good company here in State 48.

