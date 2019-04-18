PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the mayor of Yuma, AZ signing an emergency proclamation declaring an imminent threat. The emergency proclamation is in response to the increased release of migrants in the community.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a child in a Yuma border patrol facility has measles.

During a medical screening at the Yuma Station Wednesday evening, it was determined that an 8-year-old girl from Guatemala has measles, officials said in a news release.

The 8-year-old and her father were part of a group of 39 people who illegally crossed the Colorado River together at County 9th Street near Yuma, according to the news release. The girl and her father were quarantined.

The release continued on to note that Yuma Sector is currently more than double its recommended detention capacity with more than 1,000 people in custody.

Earlier this week, the mayor of Yuma declared a state of emergency to deal with the number of families being released from Border Patrol custody into the city.