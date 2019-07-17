PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a Sunday 5:30 p.m. newscast.

A fire burning about 16 miles south of Prescott grew significantly this week but seemed to slow Sunday, when the fire remained at 7,512 acres but containment grew.

The Cellar Fire was 47% contained as of Sunday evening, up from 18% the day before.

The rapid growth of the fire this week prompted a days-long mandatory evacuation for the Pine Flat area. The evacuation was issued Thursday but lifted Saturday.

Residents in Pine Flat, Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Indian Creek and Crown King were told to be ready to evacuate because the fire was still active.

The lightning-caused fire sparked July 14 and had rapidly spread since Tuesday due to hot and dry conditions. Monsoon rains and higher relative humidity helped keep the fire under control before Tuesday.

More than 560 fire personnel, including seven hot shot crews and 13 engines, are currently fighting the blaze.

The Cellar Fire has also burned off dense forest fuels in the area, and the Southwest Coordination Center said awareness remained high ahead of expected thunderstorms this week.

Unexpected cloud cover and higher humidity allowed firefighters to improve containment Friday and hold their progress along the south and southwest perimeter of the fire.

There is a potential for heavier smoke impacts in the surrounding areas over the weekend. Officials are monitoring air quality and posting smoke outlooks daily.

Here is a map of the Cellar Fire's perimeter compared with other fires that previously burned in the area. The Cellar Fire's perimeter is indicated by the solid red line.

An interactive map of the Cellar Fire can be found here.

Residents are asked to connect with official emergency management pages on social media, build an emergency go kit with enough necessary supplies for at least 72 hours, make an evacuation plan and check with neighbors, family and friends to see if they are ready.

For more information on Code Red alerts, go to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or call 928-771-3321 for updates.

The junction of Forest Road 52 is closed from its junction with Forest Road 261 to its junction with Forest Road 361. Mayer-Bolander Road (County Road 177) is also closed from the eastern boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52.

