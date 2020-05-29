Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim entrance in June

The South Rim south entrance will open 24/7 starting June 5.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month.

The entrance station will have limited hours on Friday. The South Rim south entrance will be open 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. and visitors can stay until sunset. Then June 5 the national park will fully open.

The canyon's North Rim also will reopen June 5, although the campground will be closed for another month because of construction.

The park says concessionaires will start reopening lodging in June.

For now, visitors can access hiking trails and some commercial services.

Rafting trips are scheduled to resume in mid-June.

Campfires are prohibited.

More from the Grand Canyone National Park:

The following areas will be open:

Tuweep will be open for day use access.

Day hiking on inner canyon trails and existing backcountry permits for hikers camping overnight will be honored. No new overnight camping permits for the inner canyon will be issued.

The following areas will be open for visitors every day starting June 5: