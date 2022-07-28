Grand Canyon 2nd most accessible national park, study says

Out of the 133 trails, 14 are wheelchair-friendly at the Grand Canyon.

ARIZONA, USA — A new research study ranked the Grand Canyon National Park as the second most accessible national park in the country.

The study from Aging in Place gathered data on the total number of trails and the number of wheelchair-accessible trails.

Out of 133 trails at the Grand Canyon, 14 trails are wheelchair-friendly. The park also ranked high on the list thanks to 95.7% of its restaurants being wheelchair-accessible.

The Badlands in South Dakota and Yellowstone ranked first and third, respectively.

Another Arizona national park was on the other side of that list. The Saguaro National Park in Tucson ranked the eighth least accessible, tied with Yosemite.

For the full study, visit Aging in Place's website here.

