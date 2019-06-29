The National Park Service says Grand Canyon rangers are searching for a California man within the Grand Canyon National Park.

According to officials, 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab was last seen on a river trip Friday near river mile 167 on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Officials say Schwab was reported missing following a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.

Schwab was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat with a white long-sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva shoes.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the NPS at 888-653-0009.