The Grand Canyon is accepting applications in a highly competitive lottery for non-commercial rafting trips on the Colorado River.

The National Park Service says 462 permits are available for specific launch dates in 2021.

Anyone 18 and older can apply for the trips that last 12 to 25 days.

The park opens the lottery in February each year and holds additional draws for trips that are canceled or left over after the Feb. 25 deadline.

Several thousand people are expected to apply.

Those who are drawn can participate in only one commercial or private trip annually.