Grand Canyon North Rim resuming full visitor service on Sunday

The Grand Canyon Lodge limited visitor services after a water pipeline broke in early June.

ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon Lodge at the park's North Rim is resuming full visitor service this weekend.

A broken water pipeline had limited visitor services in the area since June 2, after triggering water conservation measures in the area, park officials said.

The lodge will start 2023 seasonal operations on Sunday, July 23. Guests will have access to lodging, food, drink, showers and laundry services. Park officials expect the season to run through October 15.

You can reserve lodging at the North Rim by contacting Aramark Destinations at 877-386-4383 or by visiting their website at www.grandcanyonnorth.com.

For more info on visiting the North Rim, visit their website at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm.

