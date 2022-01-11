Be careful at the Grand Canyon; Data shows the park has the most search and rescues in the nation

A new report from Outforia shows Grand Canyon National Park had 785 search and rescues between 2018 and 2020, the most of any national park in the U.S.

The park that's home to one of the seven natural wonders of the world is also home to the most search and rescue (SAR) incidents in the country, a new report from Outforia found.

Grand Canyon National Park had a reported 785 SAR incidents between 2018 and 2020, the report showed. Only four of the cases remain open.

Yosemite National Park followed close behind with 732 SAR incidents, Outforia said. Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks and Yellowstone National Park landed at third and fourth on the list with 503 and 371 SAR incidents respectively.

"Some of these areas can present a number of dangers and thousands of visitors get into trouble every year," Outforia said. "This is when the public relies on the National Parks Authority to conduct search and rescues or to respond to incidents."

The most recent death at the Grand Canyon was a 57-year-old Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale who was found 200 feet below the South Rim near Boucher Trail, authorities said.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said the regional communications center received a report of an overdue hiker near the Boucher Trail around 8 a.m.

