PHOENIX — Arizona could be looking ahead at a workweek full of rain and snow.

The current seven-day forecast shows Phoenix could see rain starting as early as Monday all the way through Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the best chance of rain will be late Monday and Tuesday. The area could see up to a half inch of rain.

The High Country will see scattered rain and snow showers starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The NWS said "more significant rain and snow" will spread later tonight through Tuesday from west to east.

"Snow levels are high with this system," NWS said.

According to NWS, the current forecast shows snow levels to be around 6,500 to 7,500 feet.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for areas like Kaibab Plateau to the western Mogollon Rim as the greatest snow amounts are expected above 7,000 feet.

There's a 60 percent chance of rain in the Valley on Wednesday as shower chances decrease for northern Arizona.

But another system is on its way, which could bring more rain and snow to the state Thursday and Friday.