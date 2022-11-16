Governor-elect Hobbs commends Valley high school senior who wins school board seat

He’s young, ambitious and getting an early start in politics.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLLESON, Ariz. — Eighteen-year-old high school senior Markus Ceniceros is poised to win a seat on the Middleton Elementary School governing board.

Ceniceros is a senior Honor Roll student at West Point High School in the Tolleson Unified School District. He’s also a product of the elementary school district, of which he will now be a board member.

“I’m so thankful to the educators who taught me, and this is my way of getting elected, so I can hear the issues they have and give back,” Ceniceros said.

Getting involved in politics early

Ceniceros was one of two candidates easily leading Wednesday afternoon to fill two four-year term positions on the board. The west Valley school district is growing, serving more than 7,000 students and adding an eighth school next year.

Ceniceros previously volunteered on a city council campaign and co-founded the Keep Arizona Blue Student Coalition dedicated to climate change solutions.

“The big issues for me have always been climate change and public education,” Ceniceros said. “I really am looking forward to going after grants, collaborating with organizations or other cities… whether it be solar panel parking lots or possibly even electric buses.”

His platform also included promoting mental wellness for students and staff.

“Students having a say in those issues is super important to me,” Ceniceros said.

Motivated by a social studies teacher

Ceniceros said he was motivated by a middle school social studies teacher to learn more about local politics.

“We didn’t get along at first,” he said, smiling. “She truly is an inspiration to me.”

After high school, Markus will take classes at Estrella Community College while serving on the board.

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs responds to Ceniceros’ win

On Wednesday, 12News interviewed Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and asked her for a response to Ceniceros’ campaign victory.

“That is such a great story,” Hobbs said. “Who better than someone who is just is out of school to know what students are facing every day in their classrooms? I think it’s fantastic.”

Ceniceros will be sworn into office on January 10.

Up to Speed