Ducey proposes creating 'authority board' to find more water for Arizona

The 9-member board would be tasked with acquiring or selling water on behalf of the state.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing the creation of a new statewide board that would be responsible for finding new water resources for Arizona.

The Arizona Water Authority board would consist of nine members who'd be tasked with acquiring and selling water on behalf of the state, according to documents shared with Ducey's office.

The board would additionally plan and construct water-related facilities, engage in public-private partnerships, issue revenue bonds, and negotiate agreements for Arizona.

Board members would be able to award grants worth up to $250,000 for designing water development projects.

"It is anticipated that this authority will be sufficiently funded to properly invest in large augmentation projects, including desalination plants," according to records from Ducey's office.

At least six members of the authority would be appointed by the governor. The remaining three spots would be occupied by Arizona's director of environmental quality, director of administration, and director of water resources.

The authority would not interfere with the responsibilities and roles of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

According to Ducey's office, the authority may not provide funding to transfer water or the water rights related to a maintream Colorado River entitlement held within the state away from an area near the Colorado River.

