x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Ducey calls for $1 billion water plant in State of the State

The Republican governor outlined the proposal for a major legacy project during his eighth and final state of the state address on Monday.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants to set aside $1 billion to remove the salt from sea water and bring it to Arizona. 

The Republican governor outlined the proposal for a major legacy project during his eighth and final state of the state address on Monday.

Ducey enters his final year with the state seeing a big budget surplus. That's a major turnaround from his first speech to lawmakers in 2015 when he faced a $1 billion deficit. 

Ducey also called for lawmakers to expand school choice, authorize a state-funded border wall and pay for a larger police presence along the border.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

What to expect from Arizona Gov. Ducey's last State of the State address