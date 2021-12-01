x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Arizona

Government triples daily number of hikers allowed at The Wave

The plan takes effect Feb. 1 and will allow as many as 64 people per day to hike the popular rock formation near the Utah-Arizona border.
Credit: AP
FILE - This May 28, 2013 file photo shows a on a rock formation known as The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona. Outdoor enthusiasts and nature photographers hoping to explore the colorful, contoured landscape of the hugely popular trail in the U.S. Southwest will now have a better chance at landing one of the elusive permits after the U.S. government Monday, Jan. 11,2021 tripled the number of daily visitors allowed. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. government is more than tripling the number of daily visitors allowed to hike the colorful, contoured landscape of a U.S. Southwestern hike called The Wave. The new plan announced Monday comes during the waning days of the Trump administration. 

Under the new decision, the number of hiking permits issued for the Wave will increase from 20 to 64 people and/or 16 groups per day, whichever comes first.  

Fewer than 4% of the 200,000 people who requested permits in 2018 were granted them. Conservation groups decried the decision as a mistake that will damage the fragile desert landscape and cut into the solitude of the hiking experience.

In 2018, more than 200,000 individuals applied for the 7,300 hiking permits available annually to access the site. Only 3.6 percent of applicants were able to obtain a permit to access the Wave.  This prompted the Bureau of Land Management to explore options for expanding visitor access in a manner that protects the character of the site and its unique natural features. 

More information here 

Related Articles