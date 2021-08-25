Government employee sentenced to nearly 4 years after attempting to smuggle guns into Mexico

A driver for the United States Consulate in Nogales, Sonora was sentenced to 46 months in prison after attempting to smuggle guns, according to officials.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former employee of the United States Consulate in Mexico was sentenced to 48 months in jail after he attempted to smuggle guns across the border, according to a press release.

Mexican citizen Luis Manuel Bray-Vazquez, 35, was a driver for the consulate in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, before pleading guilty to firearm smuggling after an incident on Nov. 4, 2020.

Bray-Vazquez allegedly attempted to enter Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry while driving a U.S. Consular vehicle. At the border, Custom and Border Protection officers attempted a search of the vehicle before Bray-Vazquez tried to flee, officials said.

Officers were able to close the gate and block entry.

During the search, officers and found 10 rifles and five pistols, including a Barrett .50 caliber rifle, several AK-47s and AR variant rifles and pistols, according to officials.

Bray-Vazquez admitted that he was paid to smuggle the firearms into Mexico and said he had done it before.

“The trafficking of weapons from the United States into Mexico – especially of the type and quantity smuggled by Bray-Vazquez – has devastating repercussions in both countries,” said Acting United States Attorney Glenn B. McCormick.

“This sentence demonstrates that there are serious consequences for those who lack respect for our nation’s laws or our borders,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix.

HSI conducted the investigation in this case, with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection.

Up to Speed