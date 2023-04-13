Gov. Hobbs declares emergency for flood damage in Yavapai County

Multiple communities around Yavapai County were given evacuation orders during the extreme weather events last month.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared an emergency in Yavapai County after a series of storms last month caused extensive damage to the area.

The declaration allocates $200,000 from the state general fund to be made available for repairing infrastructure in central Arizona and frees up resources to help with recovery efforts.

Starting on March 15, the county was hit by a series of extreme weather events that resulted in some communities having to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

“Camp Verde and other nearby communities will get some much needed relief after getting hit with extreme weather last month," Hobbs said in a statement.

At least three deaths were reported in surrounding counties during the last month's intense flooding events.

