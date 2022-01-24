Arizona Republicans pass bills focused on voting at Senate hearing

PHOENIX — Lawmakers considering election bills Monday were urged to adopt a series of bills changing the way elections are conducted.
Legislators heard from a leading Republican candidate for Arizona governor and a number of people who worked on the Senate GOP’s partisan 2020 ballot review.
In a series of party-line votes, Republicans on the committee voted to advance bills that would make pictures of all ballots publicly accessible after an election; end all-mail elections for cities and school boards and require extensive security requirements on ballot paper akin to those used to prevent and detect counterfeit money.
